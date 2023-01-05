ADVERTISEMENT

6 dead in accident while heading to temple near Belagavi

January 05, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - Belagavi

They were going to Saundatti Yallamma temple, Minister announces compensation for the family of each deceased person. State Government will bear the cost of treatment of all the injured persons

The Hindu Bureau

The deceased were going from Hulkund village to Saundatti Yallamma temple (in pic) in Belagavi district.

Six people died and 16 were injured in a road accident in Chinchanur village in Belagavi district of Karnataka on January 4. They were going from Hulkund village to Saundatti Yallamma temple in Belagavi district.

The deceased are Hanumavva Myagadi, 25, Deepa, 31, Savita, 17 Supreeta, 11, Maruti, 42, and Indiravva, 24. The injured are being treated in a hospital.

They were in a vehicles that hit a roadside tree at night. Five persons died on the spot while one succumbed on the way to a hospital.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil went to the spot. He oversaw shifting of the injured to a hospital and clearing the debris.

Govind Karjol, district in-charge minister, said, “I have been instructed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to announce a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the family of each deceased person. The State Government will bear the cost of treatment of all the injured persons.

