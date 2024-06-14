6 dead, 110 hospitalised after attending temple fair in Tumakuru

Six persons, including a 3-year-old child, died and at least 110 persons were hospitalised in Tumakuru district of Karnataka after attending a temple fair. Tumakuru district police have initiated a probe to ascertain the cause of death.

Some of the persons who were hospitalised have recovered and were discharged. The rest are under treatment.

The victims allegedly took ill after consuming water during a temple fair at Chinne Halli near Midigeshi in Madhugiri on June 9. Several people complained of diarrhea and vomiting.

Till June 13, six persons from different villages who had gone to the fair died. Many of them are senior citizens, a senior police officer said.

Probe to trace the source of contamination

The district health officials and police forensic teams are jointly trying to identify the source of contamination. They are investigating the ongoing pipeline work under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The work had stopped a few days ago following to a request from villagers who felt that it would disturb the fair. The overhead water tanks had been cleaned a few days before the fair, police said.

Water samples were tested. The results revealed that several villages, among 2,000 villages in the district, have water contamination to some extent. This has been brought to the notice of the district administration.

However, going by the symptoms of the victims, police suspect that contamination of the prasad prepared out of jackfruit, jaggery and other ingredients cannot be ruled out.

One of the deceased is a 90-year-old woman, who succumbed due to co-morbidities. She had not attended the fair, according to a senior police officer.

The police have collected viscera samples of the patients and sent them to FSL for a detailed analysis. The police are awaiting the autopsy reports of the deceased to ascertain the cause of death.