6-day carnivore, herbivore survey at Bandipur from February 9

February 03, 2023

The Phase 1 park-level annual sign survey of carnivores and herbivores in Bandipur will be held from February 9 to 14 and will help estimate the animal density including its prey base.

Each tiger reserve has its own park-level enumeration which is conducted every year and in Bandipur 80 field personnel have been trained for the purpose. There are 104 beats and 112 line transects in Bandipur and each beat will be covered by 3 persons. While the first three days will be confined to surveying for carnivore signs, the remaining 3 days will entail walking along the line transects and assessing the prey base besides floral diversity and density, said Ramesh Kumar, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The field staff will be spread across all the beats and teams will be allotted a particular line transect along which they will have to walk for 2 km to complete the survey. The details of the surveys will be entered in MSTrIPES ecological App and will be analysed by National Tiger Conservation Authority and Wildlife Institute of India.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar said only the field staff of Bandipur including the range forest officers and forest guards will be part of the exercise. He said prey density and vegetation plot survey will be carried out along each line transect of each beat and direct sightings of animals will be logged into the app. Range finders and compass will be used to estimate the distance from the line transects.

In the previous survey 153 tigers were estimated and the numbers are expected to go up given the protective measures taken up by the Forest Department. Besides, the work of the anti-poaching camps is supplemented by the presence of Special Tiger Force as a result of which the tiger numbers are healthy.

In the adjoining Nagarahole the Phase 1 exercise commenced on January 27 and will go on till February 6. In the 2018 nation-wide survey held once in 4 years it was observed that tigers were evenly distributed within the critical tiger habitat at Bandipur and Moolehole, Gundre and N.Begur in the southern and western parts of the tiger reserve were described as high-density pockets.

Apart from high tiger density the prey base was also found to be healthy. The chital had a density of 51.72 per sq km and the density of Sambar was 7.27 per sq km. Gaur density was pegged at .84 per sq km while elephant density was 2.95 per sq km. The annual survey results are expected to show similar trends with a significant increase in the animal population.