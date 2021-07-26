Karnataka

6 crore people will be vaccinated in three months: Sudhakar

Around six crore people in the State will be vaccinated in the coming two to three months, said Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Sunday. Speaking on the sidelines of a vaccine drive by MPL in Chickballapur, he alleged that some political parties were trying to spread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccine, but people have by now realised that vaccine is effective in keeping the virus at bay, a release said.


