5th convocation of Sharnbasva University on December 18

December 16, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The fifth convocation of the Sharnbasva University will be held at the Basavarajappa Appa Memorial Hall here on Monday.

Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Sharnbaswappa Appa and Chairperson of Sharnbasveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dakshayini S. Appa, addressing a press conference here on Saturday, said that senior technocrat Vithal Madyalkar, Director of the Innovation Centre for Education IBM-Bengaluru will deliver the convocation address.

The convocation will be held in blended mode, both offline and online.

They said that Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT BT Minister Priyank Kharge and Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Sharan Prakash Patil will grace the occasion.

Dr. Appa said that the university has decided to confer honorary doctorates to the president of the Basava Samiti Aravind Jatti, painter and fine arts exponent A.S. Patil, and educationist Chinamma Gaddgi.

Dr. Jatti had contributed in spreading the philosophy of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara and translating the Vachanas of the 12th century Sharanas into various Indian and foreign languages and publishing them.

Dr. Patil is a painter whose realistic works adorn the walls of distinguished collectors throughout the world as well reputed museums in the country and abroad.

Dr. Gaddgi, hailing from a deprived community, is a self-made woman who underwent struggles and achieved commendable success in establishing two nursing colleges and providing diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate courses in nursing in Bidar and Kalaburagi cities.

A total number of 156 students had secured ranks in their undergraduate and postgraduate courses and of them 43 secured gold medals and nine would be provided cash awards instituted in the name of different personalities for their academic achievements.