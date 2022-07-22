Karnataka

5G trials carried out at MG Road metro station

The BMRCL has become the first metro in India to test 5G network under a Pilot Project of TRAI. The 5G network radiated in a 200 m radius, deployed by Reliance Jio at MG Road station. The test has achieved 1.45 Gbps download and 65 Mbps upload speeds, making it 50 times faster than 4G. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 22, 2022 21:30 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 21:30 IST

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has claimed that the 5G network was successfully tested at MG Road metro station. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had selected the MG Road station for 5G network trials.

 “The system consisting of outdoor small cells (ODSC), distributed antenna system (DAS) was installed by Reliance Jio from July 5 and the testing was carried out on July 21. ODSC radiated signals covering up to a distance of 200 meters. Preliminary bandwidth trials have given 1.45 Gbps download and 65 Mbps upload speeds, making it 50 times faster than 4G,” states a press release from the BMRCL. The BMRCL has said that it is the first metro in the country to do the 5G network tests. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Bengaluru Metro
development
Bangalore
Karnataka
Roads and Rails
Read more...