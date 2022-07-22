5G trials carried out at MG Road metro station

The BMRCL has become the first metro in India to test 5G network under a Pilot Project of TRAI. The 5G network radiated in a 200 m radius, deployed by Reliance Jio at MG Road station. The test has achieved 1.45 Gbps download and 65 Mbps upload speeds, making it 50 times faster than 4G. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 22, 2022 21:30 IST

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has claimed that the 5G network was successfully tested at MG Road metro station. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had selected the MG Road station for 5G network trials.

“The system consisting of outdoor small cells (ODSC), distributed antenna system (DAS) was installed by Reliance Jio from July 5 and the testing was carried out on July 21. ODSC radiated signals covering up to a distance of 200 meters. Preliminary bandwidth trials have given 1.45 Gbps download and 65 Mbps upload speeds, making it 50 times faster than 4G,” states a press release from the BMRCL. The BMRCL has said that it is the first metro in the country to do the 5G network tests.

