5G roll out in Karnataka complete: Airtel

November 16, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it rolled out 5G in all districts of Karnataka within 12 months of the launch of the service. It also has over 5.1 million 5G customers in the State, the carrier said.

“From the lush forests of the Western ghats in Kodagu, the historic city of Mysuru, the bustling tech hub of Bengaluru to the pristine beaches of Mangaluru, Airtel continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout in Karnataka,’‘ it said.

The teleco said it brought the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi and the Mullayanagiri in Chikkamagalur, the highest peak in the State, onto the digital superhighway.

Vivek Mehendiratta, CEO Karnataka, Bharti Airtel, said: “We were the first to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the State. Our 5G landscape has the State’s widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 31 districts.”