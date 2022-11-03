5G Plus to be deployed in KIA’s T2

While at the Bengaluru airport’s second terminal, Airtel customers with 5G smartphones will have superfast access to features like high definition video streaming, gaming, and instant uploading of photos, an official said. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Airtel on Thursday announced the deployment of Airtel 5G Plus in the soon to be inaugurated Kempegowda International Airport’s terminal 2, making it the first airport in India to get access to the ultrafast 5G network.

All Airtel customers with 5G smartphones will enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said, “While at the terminal, customers can now access superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

BIAL said a lagoon with a big outdoor garden around it, a multi-modal transport hub, including Namma Metro, solar panels on the roof, artificial waterfalls, elevated walkways, and green seating areas are among the special features of terminal 2.