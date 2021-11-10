598.7 route kilometres electrification completed in 16 months

The South Western Railway has completed electrification of over 598.7 route kilometres in the last 16 months to create a record of sorts.

According to a press release issued here, from 5% of the railway network, i.e., 208 route kilometres in 2016, the railway zone has now achieved electrification of 1,233 route kilometres (till March 2021), which is 34% of the network, as part of its target of achieving net zero carbon emission. The zone plans to electrify 692 route kilometres by March 2022.

As per the green initiatives being implemented across the Railways, the entire rail network is being electrified to provide greener transport and reduce carbon footprint. In South Western Railway, electrification work, being taken up jointly by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) and Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE), is in full swing.

In the period from July 2020 to March 2021, 477 route kilometres of electrification work has been completed and the zone has also received authorisation from the Commissioner of Railway Safety. It includes 99 route kilometres between Rayadurga-Thalaku-Chitradurga, 103 route kilometres between Kariganuru-Harlapur-Hulkoti, 65 route kilometres between Hubballi and Alnavar, 85 route kilometres between Anekal-Periyanagathunai-Palakodu and 125 route kilometres between Kudgi and Hotgi.

In the current financial year from April 2021, 122 route kilometres of electrification has been completed so far. It includes 33 route kilometres between Alnavar and Londa, 33 route kilometres between Chitradurga and Chikjajur and 56 route kilometres between Chikkabanavara and Tumakuru.

Further, 570 route kilometres of electrification is targeted for completion in the current financial year ending by March 2022. The electric loco trial between Hulkoti and Hubballi Bypass East (39 route kilometres) was conducted successfully on November 4.

As much as 76 route kilometres between Palakoddu-Sivadi-Omalur, 45 route kilometres between Yelahanka and Chikkaballapur, 20 route kilometres between Kalgurki-Wandal, 11 route kilometres between Londa and Tinaighat, 113 route kilometres between Arsikere-Birur-Chikjajur, 61 route kilometres between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, 48 route kilometres between Gadag and Hole Alur, 60 route kilometres between Tumakuru and Kardi, 47 route kilometres between Tinaighat and Castlerock and Kulem and Madgaon and 44 route kilometres between Bangarpet and Srinivaspur are also targeted for electrification in the current financial year.

Before 2017, only 208 route kilometres between Bengaluru and Jolarpettai was electrified in the zone. In 2016-17, electrification of 259 route kilometres, in 2017-18 electrification of 95 route kilometres, in 2018-19 electrification of 41.6 route kilometres and in 2019-20 electrification of 143.1 route kilometres have been completed. Electrification has now been completed between Hubballi and Ballari and Ballari and Rayadurga. Electrification between Hubballi and Bengaluru is expected to be completed by March 2023. As per targets, by December 2023, all the major routes of the zone will be electrified.

As per the release, General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore, along with Additional General Manager P.K. Mishra, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer Manoj Mahajan, recently conducted a meeting through videoconference with divisional railway managers of all the three railway divisions under it and top officials of RVNL and CORE to review progress. They directed the officials to expedite the electrification work so as to complete it as per the targets set, the release said.