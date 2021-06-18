Karnataka

5,983 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on June 17

A health worker collects a swab sample for a COVID-19 test in Bengaluru Rural district. Up to June 17, the total number of tests conducted in Karnataka was 3,22,50,755. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
Special Correspondent Bengaluru 18 June 2021 10:04 IST
Updated: 18 June 2021 10:04 IST

The number of deaths was 138

Karnataka on Thursday reported 5,983 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 27,90,338. Of these, 1,209 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 138 deaths, the toll rose to 33,434. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 10,685 persons were discharged on Thursday. The State now has 1,46,726 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 3.77%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.3%.

As many as 1,58,442 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,15,802 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,22,50,755.

