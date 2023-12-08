ADVERTISEMENT

5,965 driving licences suspended in Karnataka in 3 years for fatal accidents

December 08, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

In the same period, the State recorded 29,173 fatal accidents, according to data from the Transport Department

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of an SUV that was hit by two trucks resulting in the death of seven persons, near Hosapete on October 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

The driving licenses (DL) of 5,965 drivers have been suspended by the Transport Department in the past three years (2020–21 to 2022–23) for causing fatal road accidents across Karnataka. The period saw a total of 29,173 fatal accidents, reveals data from the Transport Department. 

When asked about the huge gap between the number of accidents and the number of licence suspensions, traffic expert M. N. Sreehari said, “The suspension of licences cannot be done in all cases, as some people appeal against it. If there is no valid reason, then the suspension gets quashed in courts. While the driver can be made A1 in a case where he is directly involved, in some cases, there will be indirect involvement, like when the brake fails, or when other events lead to an accident. In such cases, suspension of licence is unlikely.” 

He added that some people also use their influence at the local police stations, or identify some legal loopholes, to avoid suspension of licence.

Answering a question raised by S. Suresh Kumar, MLA of Rajajinagar, during the ongoing legislature session, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy revealed statistics of fatal accident. Bengaluru Urban district recorded 621 accidents in 2020 – 21 and in 2021–22, and 752 accidents in 2022-23. Bengaluru Rural district recorded 534 accidents in 2020 – 21, 496 accidents in 2021 – 22, and 573 accidents in 2022 – 23. 

Highest number of fatal road accidents in Belagavi district

Belagavi topped the chart with 2,295 fatal accidents in the three-year period (683 accidents in 2020 – 21, 754 accidents in 2021 – 22, and 857 accidents in 2022 – 23). The district was followed by Bengaluru Urban (1,994 accidents), Tumakuru (1,917 accidents), Bengaluru Rural (1,603 accidents), and Mysuru (1,554 accidents) districts.

