59.1% of Karnataka’s population above 18 vaccinated so far, Centre tells HC

Bengaluru

28 August 2021 01:46 IST

The Union government on Friday told the High Court of Karnataka that 59.1% of the population aged above 18 in Karnataka has been vaccinated with one dose, as against the national average of 47.3%, while 17.8% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with both doses, as against the national average of 13.6%.

A submission in this regard was made before a Special Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar during the hearing of PIL petitions on issues that have cropped up because of COVID-19.

On actions taken to ensure the sufficient supply of oxygen to patients in the event of a possible third wave of COVID-19, the State government said a buffer stock of liquid medical oxygen of 4,709 MT and 147.41 MT was available with the private and government hospitals, respectively, as on August 24. There are 1,364 D-type cylinders in private holdings and 4,042 D-type cylinders in the possession of the government.

Of the 245 oxygen general plants proposed to be set up, 121 have been installed and 96 have been commissioned so far, the government said, pointing out that of the 50 oxygen plants under PMO care, 29 have been installed and 17 commissioned.

Mucormycosis deaths

Regarding the status of Mucormycosis (black fungus) infection, the State government said that 441 patients had died of this infection as on August 23, while 1,873 were cured and 1,111 still under treatment of the total 3,855 infected persons.

The Bench adjourned further hearing on the petitions till September 8 while asking the Centre to file its response to the State government’s request for enhancing supply of vaccines.