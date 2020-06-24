59-year-old woman with SARI succumbs

MANGALURU

24 June 2020 16:59 IST

A 59-year-old woman from Ullal with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after being found positive for COVID-19, succumbed on Wednesday.

With this the number of COVID-19 positive deaths in Dakshina Kannada goes up to eight. There are two non-COVID-19 deaths.

Ten days ago the woman was admitted to a private hospital following complaint of digestive problems. Two days ago she was shifted to a private medical college and hospital in Deralakatte where she was found with SARI symptoms. Her throat and swab samples were sent for testing. She was among the eight persons found positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Following the announcement of the death, Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader accompanied family members and relatives of the deceased to the burial ground at Mukkacherry in Ullal. Mr. Khader asked themto avoid large assembly of people for the performance of last rites. He also asked them to take all precautions as prescribed by the Health Department while burying the body.

On Tuesday, Mr. Khader took part in the last rites of a 70-year-old COVID positive man held at the burial ground in Bolar. A relative of the deceased, who is an activist of the Popular Front of India (PFI), and seven other PFI activists, including PFI Mangaluru unit president Muzair Kudroli, performed the last rites by wearing personal protection kit. Mr. Khader attended the namaz and other rituals performed at the burial area.