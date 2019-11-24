59 illegal immigrants may be handed over to BSF today

The deportation process of 59 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, taken up by the Bengaluru police, is expected to reach a decisive stage on Monday when they are likely to be handed over to the Central authorities by the West Bengal police.

The issue of delay in their deportation figured on Sunday with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai accusing the West Bengal government of not cooperating with Karnataka. Speaking to reporters, the Home Minister said: “The State government had planned to deport the 59 illegal immigrants, arrested by the Bengaluru police last month, to their native country. However, the process was being delayed due to lack of cooperation by the West Bengal government. We are in touch with the Union Home Ministry and BSF authorities.”

However, a senior police officer told The Hindu that there was a likelihood of the West Bengal police handing over these immigrants to the BSF on Monday for being given to the Bangladeshi authorities. He said that the Bengaluru police had escorted them in a special bogie to Howrah to hand them over to BSF.