5.86 lakh differently abled persons get UDID cards in Karnataka

November 22, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka has achieved a milestone by distributing 5.86 lakh Unique Disability Identification Cards (UDID), said Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Tuesday.

After reviewing the progress of the UDID card distribution in the State, the Minister said the cards are issued by the government to differently abled people to allow them to avail of several government benefits. “Karnataka has done well in UDID distribution for the disabled in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Ramanagaram district has the highest number of cards distributed. Chikkamagaluru is in the second position, followed by Bagalkot, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, and Mandya districts,” he said.

“People with disabilities must register their name on the UDID portal. Getting a UDID card is easy once you log in. With the UDID cards, we will be able to track beneficiary facilities at all levels of implementation at block and district levels, and State and national levels. The aim of the government is to distribute the UDID cards to each and every disabled person,” he said.

Earlier, only seven types of impairments were considered in disability. But after the amendment of the Rights of Persons with. Disabilities Act of 2016, additional 21 types of disabilities were included in the list.

