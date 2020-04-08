581 Tablighi event attendees have not returned to State

A total of 581 from Karnataka who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation have not come back to Karnataka, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar. He said that samples of 808 people have been taken for testing and they have been quarantined.

The Minister said that in a bid to promote wearing masks, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued fresh guidelines for homemade masks.

He said the Union government sent a circular on Wednesday to all State governments to ensure all the healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients are to be insured under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. If any person dies during his service, the circular says the dependents will be given ₹50 lakh as insurance compensation.

Mr. Suresh Kumar also informed that the COVID-19 committee consisting of doctors has submitted a report about things to do after the relaxation of lockdown to the Chief Minister. The Minister said that the government will take a call after going through the report.