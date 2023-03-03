58,000 newborns screened for hearing loss last year

March 03, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

AIISH organises 14 free hearing screening camps and other progrqammes as part of World Hearing Day, which is observed on March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

March 3 marks World Hearing Day (WHD), an event that aims to raise awareness about the importance of hearing health and prevention of hearing loss. The theme of WHD 2023 is “Ear and hearing care for all, Let’s make it a reality” highlighting the need for accessible and affordable hearing healthcare for everyone, regardless of their age or location, according to the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru.

In honour of the WHO’s initiative, AIISH, being the premier institute in hearing healthcare under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has been observing the World Hearing Day for several years. This year too, WHD was observed by conducting several service-oriented activities - 14 free hearing screening camps across Mysuru (more than 1,500 beneficiaries), radio phone-in programmes in Akashvani, a national workshop to plan strategies to implement universal newborn hearing screening in the country, distribution of dos and don’ts pamphlets among the schoolchildren of Mysuru district, and walkathon being some of the important ones.

“AIISH has been constantly striving to identify and treat hearing loss even in its routine activities. The Department of Prevention of Communication Disorders, dedicated for outreach activities, conducts newborn hearing screening, hearing screening for industrial workers, screening for ear and hearing disorders in schoolchildren, hearing screening for elderly, as its routine activities,” said a release here.

Under the newborn hearing screening programme, in the last year, more than 58,000 newborns were screened for hearing loss using the state-of-art technology within seven days of their birth at the respective hospitals. The newborns who did not pass the screening test were evaluated in detail within two months of their birth to confirm the presence of hearing loss. All those identified to have hearing loss have been given treatment immediately to ensure that they reach their full potential. Similarly, early identification of hearing loss is being achieved in the other target groups in the respective above mentioned programmes, the institute said.

On the occasion of World Hearing Day, AIISH has sought the support of the medical fraternity and government and non-government organisations, and the public to join hands in promoting ear and hearing health care in the country. As per the WHO, about 430 million in the world have disabling hearing loss and the number is drastically increasing with every passing year, the release said.

Similarly, about 3 in 1,000 newborns tend to have hearing loss at birth: most of them will have no overt signs of it. While the elderly with hearing loss can develop cognitive impairment, children born with hearing loss will not develop speech and language, if not treated. Currently, the average age of identification of congenital hearing loss in children is about 3 years which is of grave concern. Only if identified early (less than six months), the burden of disability can be minimised, the AIISH suggested.