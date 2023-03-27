HamberMenu
58 more hamlets to get ‘revenue village’ status

March 27, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra distributing title deeds to the beneficiaries of the newly-formed revenue villages, at a programme in Mysuru on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra distributing title deeds to the beneficiaries of the newly-formed revenue villages, at a programme in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Monday said 2,364 beneficiaries of 52 newly-formed revenue villages were getting the title deeds.

Speaking after distributing the title deeds to 10 beneficiaries in a symbolic manner at a programme held at the ZP office, he said ‘gollarahatti’, ‘tanda’ and ‘haadis’ have been given the status of revenue villages and the residents of those villages were getting the title deeds following the recognition.

The number of revenue villages: Periyapatna – 1,016; Sargur - 646; H.D. Kote - 248, and T. Narasipur - 323. In other taluks, the benefits have been availed of by the beneficiaries.

Mr. Rajendra said 58 more villages have been identified for giving them the status of revenue villages. “It will be done after the elections,” he said, adding that the revenue villages would be getting all the government facilities.

