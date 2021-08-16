58 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan district reported 58 fresh cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Monday. With that, the total number of cases increased to 1,08,270 and the death toll rose to 1,310.

As many as 1,049 people are under treatment and among them 43 are in the intensive care unit. Among the fresh cases, five each are from Alur and Arkalgud, two from Arsikere, eight in Belur, 11 in Channarayapatna, 17 in Hassan, four in Holenarsipur, two in Sakleshpur and four more from other districts.

Shivamogga district reported 49 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Among them, 13 are from Shivamogga taluk, three in Bhadravati, 20 in Tirthahalli, 10 in Sagar, two in Hosanagar and one from other district. As of Monday, 313 people are under treatment. Among them, 25 people are in private hospitals.

The positivity rate in the district is below 2% and the district administration is making preparations to open schools next week.