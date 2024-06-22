578 more pre-primary classes to be opened in government primary schools in Karnataka

After the recent order to open pre-primary classes (Early Child Care and Education) in 1,008 government primary schools in seven districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region, the State government on June 19 gave the permission to start pre-primary classes in 578 more government primary schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Education of the Union government had approved starting pre-primary classes in 262 and 316 government schools in 2023-24 and 2024-25, respectively. Therefore, the State government issued orders in this regard.

Only one section of LKG should be started in pre-primary classes this year and children in the four to five age group should be enrolled. Only 20 to 30 children should be admitted, the order stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laying down guidelines, the order said that one teacher, who has passed II PU or completed D.Ed., should be roped in for classes along with two assistants. Classes will be held between 10 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. All children would be served milk, breakfast, and midday meals, the order said.

Meanwhile, opposing the orders on opening pre-primary classes, anganwadi workers have been staging a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru since June 19. They have demanded the orders be withdrawn.

Laxmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Development, met the protesters and assured them that the rights of anganwadi workers would be protected. “The issue has been discussed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister of School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa .... I do not agree with the decision of the Department of School Education and Literacy,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.