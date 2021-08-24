577 sets of nomination papers filed for HDMC polls

HUBBALLI

After delimitation, the number of wards has gone up to 82 from 67 in Hubballi-Dharwad

With a huge rush on the last day for filing nomination papers for Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) polls, the process was extended beyond the scheduled time and it continued till late night on Monday. And, in all, 577 sets of nomination papers have been filed for elections to 82 wards.

In view of the huge rush, candidates who had come before the deadline of 3 p.m. were issued tokens and according to the election authorities, when the last set of nomination papers was received, it was 11 p.m.

As per the rule, nomination papers of all candidates who reach the office before 3 p.m. have to be received. And, accordingly, the candidates were issued tokens and it took hours for the officials to verify the set of documents and issue certified copies to the candidates. On Monday, the last day for filing nomination papers, a total of 478 sets of nomination papers were filed, and it was a marathon exercise, Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal said.

In all, a total of 577 sets of nomination papers have been filed for elections to 82 wards. HDMC had 67 wards earlier and after delimitation, they have been increased to 82.

Both the main political parties, the BJP and the Congress, have fielded candidates in all the wards of the municipal corporation. The ruling BJP candidates have filed 121 sets of nomination papers and the Congress candidates have filed 112 sets of nomination papers.

Janata Dal(Secular) candidates have filed 55 sets of nomination papers, AAP candidates have filed 46, Uttam Prajakiya 13, Karnataka Rashtra Samiti six, AIMIM 13, SDPI four, BSP seven, RPI(A) four, Communist Party of India one, Karnataka Shivasena five and Karnataka Jansena Shakti one. This apart, independent candidates have filed 189 sets of nomination papers.

Among the wards, two, No 24 and No 28, have received the highest number of nomination papers (16), while ward number 2 has received just two nomination papers.