₹5723.09 cr. potential-linked credit plan for Kodagu

The Potential Linked Credit Plan for Kodagu district has been pegged at ₹5,723.09 crore for the financial year 2020-21.

The plan was prepared by NABARD and the authorities envisage an outlay of ₹4,134.64 crore for the agriculture sector and ₹522.53 crore for micro, small and medium enterprises in the district.

The PLC plan was unveiled at a review meeting in Madikeri early this month and the potential for credit outflow for housing sector has been pegged at ₹360 crore while the education sector will receive nearly ₹238.50 crore.

The district has achieved 38 per cent progress or ₹1,705.9 crore in the priority sector for the current year and the banks were exhorted to strive to attain the target of ₹4,500 crore by the end of March this financial year.

