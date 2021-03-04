571 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka on Thursday reported 571 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,53,136. Of these, 385 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With four deaths, the toll rose to 12,350. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 496 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 9,34,639. Of the remaining 6,128 active patients, 115 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.72%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.70%.

As many as 78,618 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 73,995 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,90,68,106.