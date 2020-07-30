57 students write exam at Covid Care Centres

30 July 2020 22:45 IST

They had tested positive for the virus

A total of 57 students who had tested positive for COVID-19 attempted the mathematics paper and 49 wrote the biology paper on Thursday across the State, while medical professionals in PPE (Personal protective equipment) kits were their invigilators.

One of the students who wrote the exam at SDM Ayurveda College in Hassan told The Hindu that he had done well in the exam and appreciated the facilities at the centre. “It has been a different experience for me. I feel bad that while my friends who wrote the test got to go home, I have to stay put here for three more days,” he said.

CET duty

Mohammed Salman, administrative medical officer of Gorur PHC, who is one of the invigilators at the Covid care centre, said: “One student, who had scored very well in the PU exam, was worried before the CET started. It was quite natural because he had to make last-minute preparations away from home. We motivated him to write the exam. By evening, he was fine,” he said.

Dr. Salman said it was a difficult task for the doctors as they had to remain in PPE suits for long hours.

Social distancing

Medical officer K. Akash, who was also on CET duty, said the students were seated maintaining six feet distance between them.

“The OMR sheets they answered were kept in a sterile pack, which was again placed in a metal box and sealed,” he said.

In Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan visited the COVID Care Centre at GKVK, which is serving as a CET centre, wearing PPE kit. He spoke to the candidates present there.

Special arrangements were made for transport and food of COVID-19 positive students who wrote the test.