57 new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru

10 January 2021 02:26 IST

With 37 new COVID-19 cases and 28 patients discharged, the number of active cases in Dakshina Kannada stood at 458 on Saturday.

A fine of ₹23.13 lakh has so far been collected in 21,805 cases from people not wearing face masks, stated a bulletin from the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

In Udupi, 20 new cases were reported and 12 patients were discharged on Saturday. Active COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 102, stated a bulletin by the Udupi district administration.

Advertising

Advertising