Karnataka

57 new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

With 37 new COVID-19 cases and 28 patients discharged, the number of active cases in Dakshina Kannada stood at 458 on Saturday.

A fine of ₹23.13 lakh has so far been collected in 21,805 cases from people not wearing face masks, stated a bulletin from the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

In Udupi, 20 new cases were reported and 12 patients were discharged on Saturday. Active COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 102, stated a bulletin by the Udupi district administration.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2021 3:31:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/57-new-cases-in-udupi-dakshina-kannada/article33540506.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY