56 GPs to go to the polls in Yadgir district today

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya during her visit to a polling station in Yadgir on Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s voting in the gram panchayat elections.

YADGIR

27 December 2020 01:15 IST

All preparations for Sunday’s gram panchayat elections in the second phase have been put in place, Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir R. Ragapriya has said.

As many as 56 gram panchayas — 22 in Yadgir, 17 each in Gurmitkal and Wadagera taluks — will go to the polls between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A total of 858 candidates are contesting in 360 seats in Yadgir taluk, after 99 candidate were elected unopposed.

There are 581 candidates fight for 234 seats in Gurmitkal taluk, after 68 candidates were elected unopposed.

And, 631 candidates are facing elections to 243 seats in Wadagera taluk after 40 candidates were elected unopposed, Dr. Ragapriya said.

There are 1,34,705 voters in Yadgir taluk and of these, 67,103 are male voters, 67,599 female and three are in others category.

In Gurmitkal, 92,348 voters — 45,884 male, 46,463 female and one in the others category — are eligible to cast their votes.

In Wadagera, a total 90,232 voters — 45,372 male, 44,558 female and two in the others category — are eligible to vote.

Altogether, there are 3,17,285 voters and of these, 1,58,359 are male, 1,58,920 female and six from the others category.

To ensure strict implementation of the model code of conduct, three FST and 11 sector officers have been deployed for Yadgir taluk, followed by three FST and seven sector officers in Gurmitkal taluk and three FST and nine sector officers have been deployed in Wadagera taluk.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure fair, proper and peaceful elections, Dr. Ragapriya said.

She said that one Deputy Superintendent of Police and three Circle Inspectors, 10 each Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 60 Head Constables, 138 Police Constables, 45 Home Guards and 11 mobile inspectors have been deployed for Yadgir taluk.

One Deputy Superintendent of Police, two Circle Inspectors, three Sub-Inspectors, eight Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 40 Head Constables, 91 Police Constables, 51 Home Guards and nine mobile inspectors will be on election duty in Gurmitkal taluk.

Two Circle Inspectors, four Sub-Inspectors, eight Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 35 Head Constables, 80 Police Constables, 23 Home Guards and seven mobile inspectors have been deployed for Wadagera taluk.

Polling station

As many as 72 polling stations have been identified as hypersensitive. Of these, 31 are in Yadgir, 23 in Gurmitkal and 18 are in Wadagera, the Deputy Commissioner said.