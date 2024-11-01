56 cases booked for firecracker-related violations

The city police have booked 56 cases for violation of regulations on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city.

Police have mostly concentrated on the illegal sale of crackers, said a senior police official. These include the sale of firecrackers on footpaths, in kirana stores, supermarkets and other places without any licence. Some licensed vendors were also booked for selling crackers at undesignated places. This also includes a case in Hennur where a youth riding pillion on a bike scared people by lighting crackers and throwing them in the air. A video of this incident had been flagged to the city police on social media.

The city police have given permits to 360 vendors through a lottery system and designated 76 playgrounds where these vendors with a permit can sell crackers. Nobody else can sell crackers anywhere else.

The enforcement has not been uniform in the city. While north-east division police booked 19 cases, the highest for any division in the city, Central and West divisions haven’t registered a single case.

No enforcement

Meanwhile, police haven’t booked cases for bursting crackers beyond the 8 p.m.-10 p.m. window or selling non-green crackers that have been banned by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). A senior police official said the enforcing authority for these norms was KSPCB, and the city police would only provide support for the same.

“A representative from KSPCB is part of Joint Task Forces formed at the subdivisional level led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police. We will provide support if they want to book cases,” the police officer said. However, KSPCB officials claimed that they had written multiple letters to the city police commissioner to enforce these norms and that the police should book cases.

