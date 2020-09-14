5,564 students write NEET in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Tense moments: Students and parents gathering in front of a NEET exam centre, in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Mangaluru

14 September 2020 02:08 IST

While 3,706 students wrote the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Dakshina Kannada, 1,858 wrote the test in Udupi on Sunday.

According to official sources, 5,023 students had registered for the NEET that was held in 10 centres in Dakshina Kannada. As many as 1,317 remained absent. The examination was held between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

With staggered entry time, students were given different time slots, starting from 11 a.m., to enter the examination hall. Students were allowed inside after thermal scanning and giving a self-declaration about their health status. They were allowed to carry a transparent water bottle, an identity proof, a50 ml hand sanitizer bottle, mask and gloves. Staggered exit was followed at the end of the examination.

Advertising

Advertising

Some of the parents were anguished over the failure of the authorities to allow students to have food before NEET. “Authorities neither allowed tiffin boxes brought by us nor did they arrange food for our children. My daughter had headache and she could not answer questions properly,” said parent of a student from Kendriya Vidyalaya-2, Yekkur.

In Udupi

Of the 2,860 students registered for NEET at eight centres, 1,002 remained absent in Udupi district

The highest number of absentees was 171 in G.M. Vidyaniketan Public School, Brahmavar and Poornaprajna Pre University College, Udupi; followed by 140 in Don Bosco English Medium School, Shirva; 120 each in SMS English Medium School, Brahmavar, and Vidyodaya Pre University College, Udupi; 118 in Madhava Kripa English Higher Primary School, Manipal; 117 in N. Shankara Adhyanthaya Memorial English Medium High School, Nitte; and 45 in Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar, according to official sources.