55.36 lakh Karnataka farmers to get funds under PM Kisan scheme

Bengaluru

14 May 2021 14:51 IST

The Central government on Friday credited into the bank accounts of 55.36 lakh farmers, the first instalment of money under the PM Kisan scheme in the current financial year (2021-22).

A sum of ₹985.61 crore has been credited into the accounts of farmers, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said.

Mr. Yediyurappa, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan participated in the virtual meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

Under the scheme, an income support of ₹6,000 per year in three equal instalments would be provided by the Centre to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holdings/ownership of up to two hectares. The amount is expected to benefit farmers who had faced severe financial constraints owing to lockdowns.

The scheme with 100% funding from the Central government became operational in 2018-19. A sum of ₹6,936.98 crore had been released to bank accounts of 55.06 lakh farmers in the State from March 2019 to March 2021.

In addition to the Centre’s amount, the Karnataka government released ₹4,000 each in two instalments to the farmers’ accounts and this amounted to ₹2,891.70 crore. Hence, a farmer gets ₹10,000 each a year.

The Centre released ₹3.97 crore in 2018-19, ₹2,789.67 crore in 2019-20, ₹3,157. 3 crore in 2020-21, and ₹985.61 crore in 2021-22. The State government released ₹907.76 crore in 2019-20, ₹1,021.94 crore in 2020-21, and ₹962 crore in 2021-22, according to an official statement. The total amount released by the Central and State governments stood at ₹9,828.68 crore.

The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for releasing the amount, which was the first of three instalments of this financial year.