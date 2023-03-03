HamberMenu
55,000 beneficiaries of govt. schemes to attend mega event on March 7

CM Basavaraj Bommai to hand over benefits at the programme to be held on Maharaja College Grounds

March 03, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar chairing a meeting in Mysuru on Friday in connection with the programme for distributing benefits under various schemes on March 7.

As many as 55,000 beneficiaries identified under various State and Central government schemes would be receiving their benefits at a mega programme to be held in Mysuru on March 7.

Disclosing this to reporters here after a meeting with senior officials to discuss arrangements to be made for the programme, Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be inaugurating the programme and handing over the benefits to the beneficiaries, at Maharaja College Grounds.

The Minister said he has sought the support and cooperation of all the elected representatives and the officials for the success of the programme.

As many as 27,000 beneficiaries belong to the zilla panchayat limits while 10,000 come under the urban local bodies and 5,000 were from under the limits of Mysore City Corporation. As many as 4,000 beneficiaries have been identified by the Health Department and 3,000 farmers who have taken loans from cooperative institutions at zero interest will also be present. In total, 55,000 beneficiaries will get the benefits, he said.

L Nagendra, MLA, said 277 houses built by the Karnataka Slum Development Board will be receiving the title deeds from the Chief Minister on the occasion.

K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh, who was present in the meeting, said one Nagamma, whose house was damaged during rains at Chowkahalli village in K.R. Nagar taluk, got partial compensation of ₹50,000 and another portion of relief of ₹50,000 is yet to reach her. He told the Deputy Commissioner, who was present, to look into the matter and ensure that the woman gets the remaining compensation at the earliest.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said the beneficiaries of various Central and State government schemes have been identified for attending the function and receiving the benefits. The information about the schemes will be explained at the programme, and some beneficiaries will be sharing their opinions.

In some places, transportation arrangements are being made for bringing beneficiaries from gram panchayats.

Manje Gowda, MLC, Mayor Shivakumar and others were present.

