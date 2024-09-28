GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

550 of 1,300 KSDB houses will be inaugurated soon: Abbayya

Published - September 28, 2024 09:37 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
MLA and Chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya reviewing the progress of construction of 1,300 houses on Mantur Road in Hubballi on Saturday.

MLA and Chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya reviewing the progress of construction of 1,300 houses on Mantur Road in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

MLA and Chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya has said that the construction of 550 houses among the 1,300 being built by the Slum Board on Mantur Road in Hubballi had been completed and soon the Chief Minister would formally inaugurate them.

Speaking to presspersons after reviewing the progress of 1,300 houses being built by KSDB on Mantur Road in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Abbayya said that the vision was to construct the best model residential extension in Hubballi and works were being executed accordingly for this purpose. Soon, the houses would be handed over to the beneficiaries, he said.

He said that the works were under way as per the schedule and the plan was to hand over the houses and the record of rights to slum dwellers in a phased manner. In all 7,600 houses were being constructed by the board in the district, he said.

“In the first phase, the Chief Minister inaugurated 36,700 houses in February and in the second phase 32,600 houses were being constructed. In the coming months, Mr. Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the completed houses. Of the 1,300 houses in Hubballi, 550 will be inaugurated and handed over to the beneficiaries. Because of some technical issues and related problems, there has been a delay in the construction of the houses. The Housing Minister, during his visit, had issued necessary instruction and I have come here to review progress,” he said.

MLA and Chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya reviewing the progress of construction of 1,300 houses on Mantur Road in Hubballi on Saturday.

MLA and Chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya reviewing the progress of construction of 1,300 houses on Mantur Road in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Mr. Abbayya said that the problems of the slum dwellers would be heard by visiting their houses. In order to resolve the issues causing delay in issue of record of rights, a district-level slum dwellers meeting would be held next month, he said.

He said that a 30-bed community health centre would be constructed on Mantur Road and for the purpose, 30 guntas of land had been earmarked. The officials had been directed to prepare a detailed plan and estimate for the purpose, he said.

To a query, he said that soon vendors would be allowed to operate from the newly-constructed Janata Bazar and Ganeshpet fish market. Stalls would be allotted giving priority to the earlier occupants, he said.

The KSDB chairman also reviewed the progress of the construction of 700 houses taken up under Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation. Assistant Executive Engineer of KSDB Praveen and other officials were present.

Published - September 28, 2024 09:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / construction and property / habitat and housing / state politics / ministers (government) / hospital and clinic / health / land resources

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.