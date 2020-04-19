Karnataka

55-year-old with SARI dies, COVID-19 reports awaited

A 55-year-old woman from Bantwal with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) died at the Government Wenlock Hospital here on Sunday morning.

Following SARI, the woman was shifted to the hospital where she was undergoing treatment since Wednesday. Her throat swabs have been taken for suspected COVID19 infection and reports are awaited, an official said.

