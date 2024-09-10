55-km-long human chain to be formed in Dharwad district for Democracy Day

Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad has appealed to everyone to actively participate for the success of forming a 55-km-long human chain in Dharwad district to mark International Day of Democracy on September 15.

Chairing a preliminary meeting on the celebration of International Day of Democracy in Hubballi on Tuesday, the Minister said that in the event organised with the objective of creating awareness among the public, particularly the youths, about the significance of democracy, around 55,000 people will participate in forming the human chain in the district.

Mr. Lad said that the democratic system of India is a model to the world and one should be grateful to B.R. Ambedkar for giving the nation the most comprehensive Constitution.

“Due to the principles, including that of equality, given to us by Ambedkar through the Constitution, there has been a social change. Every year, September 15 is observed as International Day of Democracy. To make the people, particularly the youth, aware of the Constitution and its Preamble, the State government has chalked out a plan to form a mega human chain from Bidar to Chamarajnagar. As part of it, the 55-km-long human chain will be formed in Dharwad district. Students from various schools and colleges, farmers organisations and members of various organisations should actively participate to make the event a grand success,” he said.

MLA N.H. Konaraddi emphasised the need for active participation of all the citizens with their family members to celebrate the spirit of democracy.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. said that from Tegur village on the Belagavi district border to Mavinakoppa village on Uttara Kannada district border the 55-km-long human chain will be formed involving 55,000 people.

“The forming of the human chain will start at 8 a.m. on September 15 from Tegur village and the human chain will continue to Uttara Kannada through Mavinakoppa village,” she said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the human chain will be formed in 19 villages of nine gram panchayats and Dharwad city.

“Students, NCC cadets, Scouts and guides, Home Guards, ASHAs, anganwadi assistants, leaders, elected representatives, office-bearers of various organisations and associations will participate in the mega event. The 55-km-long human chain will be formed by 8.30 a.m. on September 15 and subsequently, there will be a video recording of the human chain by representatives of Guinness Book of Records. At 8.45 a.m. the participants will read out the Preamble of the Constitution and the event will conclude at 9 a.m.,” she said.

Ms. Divya Prabhu said that in order to ensure that the human chain is formed properly, there will be around 600 officers to monitor the arrangements.

From Tegur village, the human chain will pass through Guledakoppa, Venkatapura, Shinganahalli, Kotur, Belur, Mummigatti, K.M. Narendra, Jubilee Circle, Salakinakoppa, Bada, Benakanakatti, Nigadi, Bommarasikoppa, Murakatti, Halligeri, Holtikoti and Mavinakoppa village before entering Uttara Kannada.