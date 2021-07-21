₹55 cr. investments to give fillip to industrial growth in Chamarajanagar

MYSURU

21 July 2021 18:07 IST

31 new units to come up at Badanaguppe-Kellamballi industrial estate in the backward district

As many as 31 new investments have been cleared in Chamaraja nagar by the District Single Window Committee, giving the much-needed stimulus for industrial development in the backward and border district.

Investments of at least ₹55 crore were expected in the near future with the approval of proposals and the development of new industries whose proposals had been cleared earlier.

The investments in the area of textiles, food processing, stone cutting and polishing, packaging and so on are all set to take wings in Badanaguppe-Kellamballi industrial area in Chamarajanagar taluk.

The work on developing sites for setting up small and medium industries has also been taken up with the development of an industrial sub-layout on an area of 118.44 acres.

At Badanaguppe-Kellamballi, there is ample scope for industrial development as the estate is spread across 1,500 acres. Already, some units have started their operations. Also, the Industries Department has received 163 applications seeking sites at the estate for developing factories.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi said 31 applications had been cleared recently after an interview with the investors on a virtual platform. The entrepreneurs would be allotted sites at the estate soon.

The DC had urged Minister for Major and Medium Industries Jagdish Shettar, who had visited Chamarajanagar recently, to develop an industrial sub-layout for allotting sites in smaller dimensions to entrepreneurs belonging to SC/STs at subsidised rates. He had apprised the Minister on the need for developing small plots for spurring development of small and medium industries. There were a lot of enquiries seeking allotment of small plots for setting up small and medium enterprises (SMEs) at Badanaguppe estate.

Accordingly, the government has approved development of industrial sub-layout setting aside 118.44 acres of land for allotting sites measuring 0.25 acres, 0.50 acres, 0.45 acres, one and two acres. The work on establishing the sub-layout has commenced, a note said here.

So far, 233 industries had been approved at Badanaguppe-Kellamballi estate. Among them, 10 were major industries which got approval from the State-level single window agency. More than 100 entrepreneurs belong to SC/STs and they would be getting 75 percent of financial assistance for setting up their units.

The 31 new industries cleared by the district committee would soon be allotted sites for commencing their operations. In the manufacturing sector, nearly 800 new jobs were expected to be available, Mr. Ravi said.