5,495 candidates clear Karnataka-State Eligibility Test

09 January 2021 00:10 IST

The University of Mysore on Friday announced the 8th Karnataka-State Eligibility Test (K-SET) results, and not many candidates have become eligible to become assistant professors.

Out of the 1,06,396 candidates who had registered for K-SET, held in September last year, 79,717 appeared for it. Among them, only 5,495 have cleared the test, securing eligibility. A total of 3,113 male and 2,382 female candidates were successful in the test. A certificate with lifetime validity would be issued to them by the university, Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar told reporters.

The university is the nodal agency accredited by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for conducting K-SET, which was held for 41 subjects at 11 nodal centres to facilitate candidates from across the State to take it up.

To qualify for the selection list, the candidate must have appeared in both papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks for general (unreserved) category candidates and 35% for reserved category candidates.

Among the 11 test centres, Mysuru centre stood first in terms of candidates who cleared the test (1,248). Belagavi came last, with 200 candidates clearing the test. As many as 1,133 cleared from the Bengaluru centre, followed by Dharwad (668), Kalaburagi (464), Mangaluru (391), Ballari (332), Shivamogga (296), Davangere (274), Vijayapura (255), and Tumakuru (234).

As many as 86 candidates with disabilities have secured eligibility.

Prof. Kumar said the UGC has given the nod to UoM for conducting K-SET for two more years. This year’s K-SET might be conducted in March or April, he added.