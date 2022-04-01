545 students of GMIT in Davangere get placed

A file photo of GM Institute of Technology, Davangere

April 01, 2022 17:35 IST

In a record of sorts for the city, GM Institute of Technology (GMIT), Davangere, has registered a record number of 545 students getting placed in various companies and firms a span of one year.

According to a press release issued by Principal of GMIT Y. Vijaykumar, the companies which offered placements to the students included TCS, Wipro, IBM, Mind Tree, HCL Technologies, Tata, Robosoft, Tech Mahindra, Byju’s, LG Soft, among others.

Head of the Training and Placement Cell of the College Tejaswi Kattimani has said in the release that the institute had plans to conduct some more rounds of placement drives. “It is a record number of placement in Central Karnataka,” he has said.

Student of Electronics and Communication Bindushree has bagged the annual package of ₹13.3 lakh offered by US-based Target Corporation and 32 students of the college have been offered placement by London based EY Private Limited, he has said.