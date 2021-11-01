₹5.42 crore spent on Dasara celebrations

Even though Dasara celebrations remained muted this year also in view of COVID-19 pandemic, the State Government incurred an expenditure of ₹5.42 crore for the festivities in Mysuru, Srirangapatna, Chamarajanagar and Arkalgud.

Sharing details of the expenditure, Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, said the State Government had released a total of ₹6 crore for the festivities this year.

While the expenditure totalled ₹5,42,07,679, about ₹57 lakh had remained unspent.

While ₹4.22 crore had been spent on Mysuru Dasara, ₹50 lakh each had been spent on Dasara festivities in Srirangapatna and Chamarajanagar. Another ₹20 lakh had been spent on Dasara in Arkalgud in Hassan district.

This is the second successive year that the State Government had decided to make public the details of the Dasara expenditure. Last year, the expenditure was ₹2.05 crore. It may be mentioned here that the Dasara festivities remained low-key this year as well as last year in view of COVID-19.

Giving a break-up of the expenditure, Mr. Somashekar said ₹5.91 lakh was spent on Dasara invitation card, ₹29 lakh on transport for dignitaries and artistes, ₹37.5 lakh for Jamboo Savari procession, ₹1.03 crore on cultural programmes and remuneration to the artistes, ₹18.85 lakh on tableaux, ₹50 lakh on maintenance of Dasara elephants, and ₹93.8 lakh on stage and lighting at Dasara programmes.

Also, ₹11.09 lakh was spent on web casting Dasara programmes, ₹40 lakh was given as honorarium to the erstwhile Mysuru royal family and ₹6.22 lakh for live telecast of Jamboo Savari on Doordarshan, besides the ₹24,000 incurred on providing insurance cover to the elephants and their mahouts.

For stationery, ₹90,919 had been spent by the office of the Special Officer for Dasara and ₹3,245 by the Dasara Sub-Committee. While an expenditure of ₹47,250 had been incurred on hotel and other protocol expenses, ₹40,878 had been spent on providing tea, coffee and snacks at the Dasara meetings. Similiarly, ₹78,668 had been given to BSNL for availing its high speed connection service to live stream the inaugural programme from Chamundi Hills, ₹67,000 had been provided to Akashvani for broadcasting the Jamboo Savari live.

While ₹95,000 had been spent on photography and videography, ₹10.76 lakh had been spent on cleaning and another ₹10 lakh on Rangotsava, the Minister added.