541 private PU colleges in Karnataka have zero enrolment

July 08, 2022 22:04 IST

Recognition of zero enrolment PU colleges to continue for this academic year

There are 541 private Pre-University colleges across the State with zero enrolment for the academic year 2022-23. Bengaluru South has 93, the highest, while Bengaluru North education district has 61 such colleges.

The least zero enrolment colleges are in Uttara Kannada district at three. Koppal and Shivamogga districts have five each, Ramanagaram, Chikkamagaluru, Gadag, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu districts have six such private colleges each.

No closure

The Department of Pre-University Education on Saturday said the recognition of zero enrolment colleges for the academic year of 2022-23 will continue, considering it a special case as PU colleges have suffered from lack of admissions due to the pandemic.