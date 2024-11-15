5,400 new buses handed over to four transport corporations: Ramalinga Reddy

Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy has said that of the 6,500 new buses ordered by the government. 5,400 had been handed over to the four transport corporations.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Thursday before attending the 27th Foundation Day programme of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), Mr. Reddy said the remaining buses would be supplied to the department in the next two-three months. This apart, tenders were floated for electric buses in Bengaluru. The tender process had been completed and the buses would arrive shortly, he said.

Mr. Reddy said that after the launch of ‘Shakti’ scheme, the number of female passengers travelling by bus had increased and consequently ₹5,500 crore had been earmarked for the scheme in the annual Budget. ₹150 crore was given for purchase of the new buses, he said.

He said the after the 2016 recruitment done during his previous tenure, no recruitment had taken place in the transport corporations, while 14,000 employees had retired ever since. We are conducting recruitment for 9,000 various posts and the process of recruiting candidates for 2,000 had begun. The process will be completed within next two months. Around 1,000 candidates are being given employment on compassionate grounds. Today, we are giving appointment orders to 211 candidates appointed on compassionate grounds,“ he said.