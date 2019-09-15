540 hi-tech toilets built in Dharwad dist.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mines and Coal Pralhad Joshi has said that under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives public sector oil companies had built 540 hi-tech toilets in over 200 schools in Dharwad district.

He was inaugurating hitech toilets built Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at Varur and Bammasamudra government primary schools in Hubballi taluk of Dharwad district on Saturday.

Mr. Joshi said that Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) had built these 540 hi-tech toilets under CSR funds.

The Union Minister said that under CSR funds 12,000 desks had been provided to government schools in Dharwad district and shortly 3,000 would be distributed.

The Department of Public Instruction had placed a demand for 46,000 desks for schools and accordingly steps would be taken to provide them, he said.

Mr. Joshi said that there will be improvement in the learning abilities of the students if there were adequate facilities and amenities in the primary and high schools. Considering this aspect, smartboards had been provided to schools apart from providing desks and constructing hitech toilets.

“I would request the State government to appoint the requisite number of teachers, ensure drinking water, and power supply to the schools. I would also request the government to launch a special campaign to enroll students to government schools,” he said.

Mentioning the campaign for complete ban on plastic to be launched on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, the Minister urged the villagers to contribute towards ensuring the complete ban on plastic products.

“Plastic doesnot decompose easily resulting in damage to the environment. Overuse of plastic will lead to cancer. I would request the residents not to use plastic in daily life,” he said.

The Minister said that shortly all the villages would be declared as ‘smoke free’ by providing domestic LPG connections to all households.

On the occasion food kits were also distributed among the flood-affected families.