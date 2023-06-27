ADVERTISEMENT

54 people fall ill in Gurmitkal village

June 27, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 54 people reportedly suffered from vomiting and diarrhea in Himlapur village in Gurmitkal taluk of district on Tuesday. The reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained. 

The affected have been admitted to government hospitals in Gurmitkal, Yadgir, Himlapur (temporary hospital) and Raichur for treatment. 

Those who were taken treatment are getting discharged. 

Necessary action has been initiated as the doctors and taluk administration were present in the village. 

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal has visited the village and taken stock of the situation.

