54 lakes in command area to get water from Kabini dam

MYSURU

05 July 2021 18:27 IST

Irrigation Consultative Committee’s meeting resolves to release water for 15 days

As many as 54 lakes coming under the command area of Kabini dam would be getting water from the dam with the Irrigation Consultative Committee (ICC) resolving to release water from Monday.

“Water will be released from today (Monday) onwards,” said Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, after the meeting of Kabini dam’s ICC here on Monday.

Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district S. Suresh Kumar, elected representatives from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, and officials from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam were present.

Advertising

Advertising

“The dam’s current water storage and details of water released in the previous years were studied. The opinion of elected representatives and officials was also taken. Taking all views into consideration, the meeting decided to release water to 54 lakes,” Mr. Somashekar said.

He said Mr. Suresh Kumar had spoken to him on the issue since water has to reach the lakes located in the tail end of the canals.

“I have told the officers to take up repairs of irrigation canals besides their de-siltation. The MLAs have warned of staging protests if water doesn’t reach the lakes in the tail end of the canals by July-end. I support their stand and therefore support taking appropriate steps to ensure that the water reaches all the lakes by July,” he told the officers and engineers.

A total of 1 tmc ft of water would be released in the next 15 days. As on Monday, the dam’s storage stood at 14.5 tmc ft and nearly 5 tmc ft of water would be used for irrigation purposes..

Mr. Somashekar said the proposed botanical gardens at the Kabini dam on the lines of Brindavan Gardens would be taken up on a PPP model. A few agencies have come forward with ideas and efforts are on in connection with the project.

Irrigation works to the tune of ₹80 crore in Nanjangud taluk were now getting funds. Harshavardan, MLA, was making efforts since the last one year to get funds for the works in the taluk, the Minister told the meeting.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said the decision to release water from Kabini dam would benefit farmers in Yelandur, Kollegal and Hanur taluks in Chamarajnagar district and that 17 lakes in the command area coming under the limits of Chamarajnagar district would be getting water from the dam.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha;, N. Mahesh, Anil Chikkamadu, Ashwin Kumar, Harshavardhan, MLAs; Deputy Commissioners of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar Bagadi Gautham and M.R. Ravi; Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Chief Engineer Shankare Gowda, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and others were present.