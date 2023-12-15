53-year-old woman infected with Kyasanur Forest Disease in Shivamogga’s Thirthahalli

December 15, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

A 53-year-old woman was found infected with the Kyasanur Forest Disease virus in Thirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga.

The woman had consulted the primary health centre at Gutti Edehalli in Thirthahalli on December 12. Blood samples were sent to the Virus Diagnostic Lab (VDL) in Shivamogga for tests. The reports obtained on Thursday confirmed the infection.

Dr. Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer of Shivamogga, told The Hindu that the lady had been kept under observation for five days in Thirthahalli. “As per the norms, the infected person has to be kept under observation. The area to which the patient belongs is known for KFD cases. Last year, we had a couple of cases from the place,” he said.

The DHO called it the first case in the present season. “Normally, KFD cases are reported from November to March; we refer to it as the season. We collected 273 samples in September, 330 in October, and 402 samples in November. None of the cases confirmed the virus. In December, so far, the department has tested 57 samples, and of them, one has been confirmed to have an infection, the officer said.

KFD is a viral disease that spreads through ticks. Those who visit forest areas to collect firewood and graze cattle contract the disease through tick bites. High fever, bleeding in teeth and gums and joint pain are some of the symptoms of the infection.

