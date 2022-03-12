53-year-old property dispute among 55,000 cases resolved during Lok Adalat

32 estranged couples, who were fighting divorce cases in different courts, reunited

An estranged couple reunited during the Lok Adalat in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

32 estranged couples, who were fighting divorce cases in different courts, reunited

A 53-year-old property dispute was among the 55,133 cases that were resolved through mutual settlement as part of the Lok Adalat held in Mysuru on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at the new court complex in Malalavadi, Principal District and Sessions Judge M.L. Raghunath said a case filed in 1969 relating to share in property was among the disputes that were resolved. The 53-year-old case had 40 parties and was represented by a total of 10 lawyers.

Hearing in a property dispute during the Lok Adalat in Mysuru on Saturday with one party participating in the proceedings from the hospital bed. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

One party in the case, who was undergoing treatment in a hospital, participated in the proceedings through video-conferencing wearing an oxygen mask, and even spoke to National Legal Services Authority Chairperson U.T. Lalit.

In a statement, Member Secretary of Mysuru District Legal Services Authority Devaraj Bhute described the case as a “special” one.

The Lok Adalat also saw the reunion of 32 estranged couples, who were fighting divorce cases in different courts in Mysuru. Out of the 110 family cases pending before different taluk courts in Mysuru district and the court in Mysuru city, 32 couples agreed to resolve their domestic differences and pledged to lead a harmonious life in future.

One among the cases of estranged couples was pending for the last 14 years.

In another case, a couple was reunited after divorce had been granted. The estranged couple, however, reached a compromise after one party had even served six months of jail term for failing to pay living expenses.

Mr. Raghunath urged estranged couples fighting divorce cases to participate in the proceedings of the Lok Adalat and resolve their differences to lead a peaceful family life that paves the way for a bright future of their children.

In a statement, Mr. Bhute said there were a total of 1.29 lakh cases that were pending before different courts in Mysuru city and taluks of Mysuru district. As many as 1.01 lakh of them were identified for mutual settlement and steps were taken to resolve 64,047 of them.

As many as 55,133 cases including 54,893 pending cases and 240 pre-litigation cases were resolved during the Lok Adalat held on Saturday, the statement added. A total compensation of ₹ 62.68 crore had been awarded in the cases that were resolved, the statement added.