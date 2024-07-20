GIFT a SubscriptionGift
53 residents suffer from vomiting and diarrhoea in Mudanur (B) village in Yadgir district

Published - July 20, 2024 05:29 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela visited people who were hospittalised in Kembhavi town, on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela visited people who were hospittalised in Kembhavi town, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 53 residents, including 15 children, of Janatha Colony at Mudanur (B) village in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea from Friday evening, after consuming suspected contaminated drinking water.

According to Taluk Health Officer Raja Venkatappa Naik, who spoke to The Hindu over the phone on Saturday, initially only 20 people were affected on Friday, and more came down with the symptoms on Saturday afternoon.

“Presently, six children are getting treatment in the taluk hospital in Shahapur, and the remaining 47 residents are getting treatment in the community health centre in Kembhavi town, and all are stable,” Dr. Naik said.

“According to Initial information, it was suspected that consumption of contaminated water was the cause. But, the real cause will be kown after getting the water tested,” Dr. Naik said.

The colony has 225 houses with 750 residents. The authorities supply drinking water from two borewells through water tanks.

This is the second such incident in the district within a week, after around 80 people were hospitalised owing to suspected contaminated water consumption at Kakalwar village in Gurmitkal taluk.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, District Health Officer Prabhuling Manakar, and others visited the village and hospitals.

