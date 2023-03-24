HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹53 lakh in cash seized near Dharwad

March 24, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dharwad Police have seized ₹53 lakh unaccounted for cash at Tegur Check-post near Dharwad.

When the police intercepted a car proceeding to Hubballi from Belagavi on Thursday, they found the cash in the boot of the car. The police then issued a notice to Sanjiv Hiremath who was driving the car. A case has been registered in the Garag Police Station.

In three other cases, ₹3 lakh unaccounted for cash has been seized by Garag Police, ₹1.99 lakh by Hubballi Rural Police and ₹1.1 lakh cash by the Kundgol Police.

Three externed

Meanwhile, the Dharwad Police have banished three persons to different districts in view of their involvement in various criminal offences.

Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar has given the names of those banished as Manjunath Harlapur, Kumar Gaddigoudar and Parashuram Hanabe.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.