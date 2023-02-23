52nd annual conference of Indian Pharmacological Society begins

February 23, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The 4-day 52 nd annual conference of Indian Pharmacological Society began in the city on Thursday with the experts deliberating on the new developments in the field and to evolve better strategies for drug development.

Being hosted by the JSS College of Pharmacy, the conference will also highlight key issues related to pharmacology and is current. B.K. Roy, former Dean, Ranchi Veterinary College, Ranchi, said that the conference was unique as it was being conducted in the aftermath of the difficult pandemic conditions and called upon experts to come together to develop the pharmacological society. The theme of the conference is ‘‘Future Challenges of Pharmacology for Health and Well-being’‘.

R.K. Goyal, Vice Chancellor, Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University (DPSRU), New Delhi, described pharmacology as an important branch of healthcare system and one should be ready to keep pace with the world in the research and development field.

Calling for collaboration of different disciplines of the healthcare system, Y.K. Gupta, President, AIIMS, Bhopal, said the conference has brought together experts from diverse fields including veterinary science, medicine and pharmacy and underlined the need for out-of-the-box solutions issues related to the field of pharmacology.

Shivaprakash Rathnam, President, Indian Pharmacological Society, spoke on the need to take pharmacology to north-eastern States and hold similar conferences on neglected diseases.

The 4-day conference will feature over 100 talks by scientists and subject experts from across India and other countries. While 200 plus delegates took part in the pre-conference workshop held on Wednesday, the registration for the main conference was in excess of 1,000 participants.

There will be 17 scientific sessions including symposiums, plenary lectures, distinguished lecture series, current scientific updates, brainstorming sessions and panel discussions on relevant topics related to pharmacology.

Early in the day, lifetime achievement awards were conferred on Dr.B.K. Roy, Dr.Y.K. Gupta and Dr.R.K. Goyal for their contribtion to the field of pharmacology and drug discovery and development. In addition, 10 academicians from the field were bestowed with the best teacher award and 4 eminent pharmacologists were made Fellow of Indian Pharmacological Society-FIPS.

T.M. Pramod Kumar, principal, JSS College of Pharmacy, and others were present.