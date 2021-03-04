528 new cases, three deaths

Bengaluru

04 March 2021 03:33 IST

The State on Wednesday reported 528 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,52,565. With three deaths, the toll rose to 12,346. This is apart from 19 deaths due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 413 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 9,34,143. Of the remaining 6,057 active patients, 116 are in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.77%, the CFR touched 0.56%.

As many as 68,339 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 63,263 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,89,89,488.

