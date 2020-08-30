525 pending cases eligible forsettlement at e-Lok Adalat

To address grievances of litigant public and to ensure speedy disposal of pending cases, the High Court of Karnataka will hold an e-Lok Adalat on September 19, High Court judge and Executive Chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority Arvind Kumar has said.
In a video conference from Bengaluru with the media here, he said that owing to COVID-19, the High Court has decided to hold e-Lok Adalat to clear pending cases and ensure amicable settlement with the consent of the parties through video conference.
“Most cases, particularly motor accident and matrimonial, and others where petitioners are seeking compensation were pending before the Lok Adalat. After the COVID-19 outbreak, Lok Adalats were not held to settle pending cases. Now, considering financial difficulties of the litigant public, the High Court has decided to hold e-Lok Adalat,” he explained.
He advised petitioners to approach lawyers who are representing them before court and upload documents on which they are relying upon to take up the issue for settlement. Insurance companies and lawyers have assured to extend their cooperation, he added.
High Court judge Alok Aradhya also spoke.
In Yadgir, there are 6,983 cases pending as on July 31, 2020 and of these, 525 have been identified as eligible for settlement, sources in the District Legal Services Authority have said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath