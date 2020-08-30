525 pending cases eligible forsettlement at e-Lok Adalat

To address grievances of litigant public and to ensure speedy disposal of pending cases, the High Court of Karnataka will hold an e-Lok Adalat on September 19, High Court judge and Executive Chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority Arvind Kumar has said.

In a video conference from Bengaluru with the media here, he said that owing to COVID-19, the High Court has decided to hold e-Lok Adalat to clear pending cases and ensure amicable settlement with the consent of the parties through video conference.

“Most cases, particularly motor accident and matrimonial, and others where petitioners are seeking compensation were pending before the Lok Adalat. After the COVID-19 outbreak, Lok Adalats were not held to settle pending cases. Now, considering financial difficulties of the litigant public, the High Court has decided to hold e-Lok Adalat,” he explained.

He advised petitioners to approach lawyers who are representing them before court and upload documents on which they are relying upon to take up the issue for settlement. Insurance companies and lawyers have assured to extend their cooperation, he added.

High Court judge Alok Aradhya also spoke.

In Yadgir, there are 6,983 cases pending as on July 31, 2020 and of these, 525 have been identified as eligible for settlement, sources in the District Legal Services Authority have said.